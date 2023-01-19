iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Heritage Financial Services LLC

Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 185.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,387,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,756,000 after buying an additional 219,057 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 19,263.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,162,000 after buying an additional 111,729 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 58,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,359. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $256.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.48.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.