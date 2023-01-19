iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.18. 21,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,553,579. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.43.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

