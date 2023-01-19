iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 618.2% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 240.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $374,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEMA stock opened at $68.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.29. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a 52-week low of $53.34 and a 52-week high of $83.94.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

