iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,582,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 657,246 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 2.05% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $106,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,039,000 after purchasing an additional 99,673 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $29.37 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.