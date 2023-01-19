iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,095 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF makes up 2.9% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBDR. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.