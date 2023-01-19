iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Purchased by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 41,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $20.55. 37,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,219,232. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

