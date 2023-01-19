iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Purchased by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 78,181.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,327 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FALN. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,088,000 after purchasing an additional 569,213 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 84,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183,471 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 10,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,649. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $29.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th.

