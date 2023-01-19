iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,679 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $5,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 673,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,751,000 after buying an additional 17,676 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 645,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,029,000 after purchasing an additional 50,242 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 529,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,994,000 after purchasing an additional 33,062 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 469,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,283,000 after purchasing an additional 29,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 197,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

IGM traded down $3.71 on Thursday, hitting $292.46. 1,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,076. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $261.80 and a twelve month high of $409.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $291.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.73.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.