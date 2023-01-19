iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stake Boosted by Spectrum Management Group LLC

Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,132 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 3.8% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Spectrum Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $20,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 113.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.27. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,273. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.09 and its 200-day moving average is $86.91. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $103.76.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

