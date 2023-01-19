iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 16,805.6% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Stock Performance

iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF stock opened at $32.99 on Thursday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $43.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.16.

