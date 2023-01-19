iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,132,301. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.95. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $112.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

