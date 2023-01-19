iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,274,000 after purchasing an additional 43,414 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,702,000 after purchasing an additional 89,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $73.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.65. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $62.05 and a 12 month high of $77.79.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

