iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.2% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $52,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA opened at $66.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.37. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

