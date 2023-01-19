iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) Trading Down 0.5%

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV – Get Rating)’s share price were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$28.45 and last traded at C$28.46. Approximately 68,533 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 52,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.59.

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$27.32.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.