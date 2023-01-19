iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stock Holdings Increased by Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 4.0% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,186,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,182,000 after buying an additional 369,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,990,000 after acquiring an additional 825,212 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,905,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,281,000 after acquiring an additional 286,891 shares during the period. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,403,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,311,000 after acquiring an additional 47,646 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.62. 4,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,706. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.28 and its 200-day moving average is $98.52. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $106.78.

