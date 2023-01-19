iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Presidio Capital Management LLC

Presidio Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Presidio Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $6,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $97.60. 6,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,706. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.28 and its 200 day moving average is $98.52. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.04 and a 52-week high of $106.78.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.