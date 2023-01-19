iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) is Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 432,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,325 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned 0.26% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHYG. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000.

Shares of SHYG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.81. 49,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,046,019. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.18. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $45.11.

