Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.16.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $6.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Iris Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen cut shares of Iris Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.30 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Iris Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.30 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 62,871.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 84,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 247,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iris Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.88% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Price Performance

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Iris Energy has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $17.97.

(Get Rating)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers in Canada, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.