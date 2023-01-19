IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.26-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.60 million-$14.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.90 million. IRadimed also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.23-$1.34 EPS.

IRadimed Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of IRMD traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.30. 44,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,694. IRadimed has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $55.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average is $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.97.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. IRadimed had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IRadimed will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at IRadimed

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on IRadimed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

In other IRadimed news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $28,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,154.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRadimed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in IRadimed by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of IRadimed by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRadimed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.