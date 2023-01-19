IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.23-$1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.00 million-$63.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.02 million. IRadimed also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.26-$0.28 EPS.

IRadimed Stock Performance

IRadimed stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.30. 44,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,694. IRadimed has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $55.92. The firm has a market cap of $418.45 million, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average is $31.54.

Get IRadimed alerts:

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 25.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IRadimed will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total transaction of $28,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,154.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of IRadimed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 51.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of IRadimed by 14.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 82.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About IRadimed

(Get Rating)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IRadimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRadimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.