IOTA (MIOTA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $16.59 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000974 BTC on exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $560.76 million and $16.59 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004829 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00011841 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

