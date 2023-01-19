IOTA (MIOTA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $16.59 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000974 BTC on exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $560.76 million and $16.59 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004829 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000646 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002560 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00011841 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000124 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling IOTA
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.
