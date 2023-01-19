iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $149.74

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 149.74 ($1.83) and traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.40). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 117 ($1.43), with a volume of 160,369 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get iomart Group alerts:

iomart Group Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 120.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 149.48. The firm has a market cap of £124.45 million and a P/E ratio of 1,625.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.97.

iomart Group Cuts Dividend

About iomart Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a GBX 1.94 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. iomart Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.00%.

(Get Rating)

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro and SME companies, as well as managed cloud computing facilities and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.