iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $149.74

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 149.74 ($1.83) and traded as low as GBX 115 ($1.40). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 117 ($1.43), with a volume of 160,369 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 120.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 149.48. The firm has a market cap of £124.45 million and a P/E ratio of 1,625.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.97.
iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of shared hosting and domain registration services to micro and SME companies, as well as managed cloud computing facilities and services.
