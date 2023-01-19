Investors Purchase Large Volume of Arrival Put Options (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 12,759 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 152% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,061 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVL. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Arrival by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,197,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 283,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrival by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrival by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,246,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 233,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Arrival Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARVL opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Arrival has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $6.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrival ( NASDAQ:ARVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Cowen downgraded shares of Arrival from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Arrival

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

