Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 26,646 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 159% compared to the typical volume of 10,277 put options.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Ally Financial Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of ALLY traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,851,559. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.27. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.
Ally Financial Company Profile
Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
Read More
