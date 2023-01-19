Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Trading 4.3% Higher

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.96. 1,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Invesque from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.96.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

