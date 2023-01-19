Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Shares Down 1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Rating) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.79 and last traded at $18.88. Approximately 6,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter.

