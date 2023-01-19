Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $5,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 156.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,403,000 after purchasing an additional 48,758 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $280.04. The company had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,389. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.77. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $260.46 and a 1-year high of $359.26.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

