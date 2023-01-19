Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5,653.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,005 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 3.0% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $31,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,113,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,152,792,000 after acquiring an additional 372,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,906,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,624,000 after acquiring an additional 78,756 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,906,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $534,230,000 after acquiring an additional 21,367 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,903,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,727,000 after acquiring an additional 143,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $277.88 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $374.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

