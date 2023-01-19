Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 97.2% from the December 15th total of 195,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 716.5% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSMR opened at $24.01 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

