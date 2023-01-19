Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.97 and last traded at $42.09. Approximately 33,132 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 10,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.39.

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.71.

Get Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund alerts:

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.379 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund

Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 168,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $485,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $706,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23,942 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.