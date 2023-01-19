Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (NASDAQ:ADRE – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.97 and last traded at $42.09. Approximately 33,132 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 10,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.39.
Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.71.
Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.379 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund
Invesco BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund Company Profile
BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund based on the BNY Mellon Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index (the Index). The Fund normally holds at least 95% of its total assets in Depositary Receipts that comprise the Index. The Index is capitalization-weighted and designed to track the performance of approximately 50 emerging market-based depositary receipts.
