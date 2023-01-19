Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $80.93 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $52.18 and a 1 year high of $83.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.94 and a 200 day moving average of $68.79. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $790.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $1,607,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,075,206.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 11,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $923,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,096,505 shares in the company, valued at $162,625,892.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,075,206.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 351,900 shares of company stock valued at $27,363,203. 5.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBKR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

