Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,191 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Intel Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $28.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $54.85. The stock has a market cap of $118.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

