Integrity Financial Corp WA Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Integrity Financial Corp WA lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 378,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,754,000 after acquiring an additional 166,034 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 231,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 121,941 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after buying an additional 28,085 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 116,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SPEM traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $35.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,330. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.35.

