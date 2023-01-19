Integrity Financial Corp WA Increases Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 570.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.93. 14,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,174. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $54.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.31.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.