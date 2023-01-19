Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $6.65 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Integrity Financial Corp WA trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 239,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 621,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after buying an additional 36,477 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $589,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 58,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 24.2% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 611,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after purchasing an additional 119,061 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,297. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.27. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $27.02 and a 12 month high of $38.77.

