Integrity Financial Corp WA Buys 249 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 99,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,788,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 998,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,918,000 after purchasing an additional 47,167 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $357.74. 48,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,033,214. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $424.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $360.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.25.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.