Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.17

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.17 and last traded at $28.03, with a volume of 2017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Intapp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.61.

Insider Transactions at Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $75,696.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $336,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 33,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $734,250.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,656,615.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,210 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,773 over the last ninety days. 48.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Intapp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intapp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

