Insider Selling: Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) VP Sells 2,188 Shares of Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $21,551.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 112,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Voyager Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ:VYGR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 259,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $10.81.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.64. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.
