Insider Selling: Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) VP Sells 2,188 Shares of Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $21,551.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 112,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:VYGR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.46. The company had a trading volume of 259,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.22. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $10.81.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.64. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Voyager Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1,746.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,713,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 32.4% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,104,000 after purchasing an additional 832,000 shares during the period. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

