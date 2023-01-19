Insider Selling: The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,669.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.91. 24,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,086. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.06. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $163.48. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.42 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 38.78% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.25%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 40.1% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 211,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bright Rock Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 166.7% during the third quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

