Insider Selling: OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Major Shareholder Sells 9,045 Shares of Stock

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) major shareholder Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 9,045 shares of OPAL Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $62,953.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,439,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,699,177.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 2,000,000 shares of OPAL Fuels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $13,900,000.00.

OPAL Fuels Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPAL traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.85. 42,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,720. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPAL. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

Institutional Trading of OPAL Fuels

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,297,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,834,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,904,000.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

