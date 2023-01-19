Insider Selling: One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) COO Sells 2,039 Shares of Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $48,018.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,817.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

One Liberty Properties Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:OLP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.46. 44,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $494.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.27.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 96.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,766,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,122,000 after buying an additional 25,705 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,014,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,285,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,355,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 133.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 343,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after buying an additional 196,835 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OLP shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on One Liberty Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on One Liberty Properties from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

