Insider Selling: One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) COO Sells 2,039 Shares of Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $48,018.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 187,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,817.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
One Liberty Properties Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:OLP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.46. 44,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $494.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.27.
One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 96.26%.
Institutional Trading of One Liberty Properties
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OLP shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on One Liberty Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on One Liberty Properties from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
One Liberty Properties Company Profile
One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on One Liberty Properties (OLP)
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
- Does a Price Cut for Tesla Vehicles Mean the Same for TSLA Stock?
- Microsoft Layoffs Signal Layoffs for Other Tech Companies?
- More Than One Reason To Buy Fastenal, Quickly
Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.