Insider Selling: Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) CEO Sells 3,691 Shares of Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 3,691 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $20,263.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,951.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Nkarta Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NKTX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.04. 873,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,075. Nkarta, Inc. has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $20.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.17.
Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on NKTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Nkarta from $81.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.
Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
