Insider Selling: Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) CEO Sells 3,691 Shares of Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 3,691 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $20,263.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,951.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.04. 873,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,075. Nkarta, Inc. has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $20.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.17.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 64.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,473 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nkarta by 68.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,296,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,222,000 after purchasing an additional 936,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nkarta by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nkarta by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,359,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,885,000 after purchasing an additional 25,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SR One Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NKTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Nkarta from $81.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Nkarta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

