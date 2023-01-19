Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBSGet Rating) insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $2,633,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,521,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 20th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 15th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total transaction of $2,578,730.00.

HubSpot Stock Performance

NYSE:HUBS traded down $6.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $311.82. The stock had a trading volume of 458,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,594. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.79 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.03 and a 12-month high of $596.17.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $443.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. Mizuho reduced their target price on HubSpot from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on HubSpot from $410.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,041,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $283,913,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth $160,530,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 176.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 327,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,517,000 after acquiring an additional 208,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

