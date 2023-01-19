Insider Selling: Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) COO Sells 2,937 Shares of Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) COO Guy Chiarello sold 2,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $308,473.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,288,110.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fiserv alerts:

On Tuesday, November 1st, Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,666,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,836. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.94. The company has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Fiserv from $123.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.47.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.