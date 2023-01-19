Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $1,115,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,743,297.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Friday, January 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $1,122,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total transaction of $155,970.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $110.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,677. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $114.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.55 and a beta of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.