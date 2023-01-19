Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $1,115,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,743,297.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $1,122,500.00.
- On Tuesday, December 13th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total transaction of $106,890.00.
- On Friday, December 2nd, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total transaction of $155,970.00.
- On Monday, October 31st, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance
Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $110.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,677. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $114.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.16. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.55 and a beta of 0.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
