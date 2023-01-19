Insider Selling: AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Sells 10,499 Shares of Stock

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.94. 1,357,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $127.94 and a 52-week high of $174.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.30 and its 200-day moving average is $152.21.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 716.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

