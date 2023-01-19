Insider Selling: Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Director Sells C$136,740.00 in Stock

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) Director James Digby Ronald Strauss sold 6,000 shares of Altius Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.79, for a total value of C$136,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$521,663.10.
Altius Minerals Trading Up 0.6 %
Altius Minerals stock opened at C$22.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70. Altius Minerals Co. has a 52 week low of C$15.63 and a 52 week high of C$25.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.90.
Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$28.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.
About Altius Minerals
Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.
