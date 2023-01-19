Insider Selling: Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Director Sells C$136,740.00 in Stock

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) Director James Digby Ronald Strauss sold 6,000 shares of Altius Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.79, for a total value of C$136,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$521,663.10.

Altius Minerals Trading Up 0.6 %

Altius Minerals stock opened at C$22.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70. Altius Minerals Co. has a 52 week low of C$15.63 and a 52 week high of C$25.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.90.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$28.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Altius Minerals

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities downgraded Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

