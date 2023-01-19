Insider Selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $577,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,809.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

AGIO traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.38. The stock had a trading volume of 587,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,415. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.01. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.67.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 64.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 34,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,411 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 343,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 118,500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 258.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 101,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 72,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,635,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGIO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.