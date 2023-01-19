Insider Buying: Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Major Shareholder Buys 342,100 Shares of Stock

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 342,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $3,356,001.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,936,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,671,705.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 440,000 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $4,312,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 920,000 shares of Zymeworks stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $7,038,000.00.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

NYSE:ZYME remained flat at $10.00 on Wednesday. 939,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,810. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.22. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 751.00% and a negative return on equity of 89.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ZYME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYME. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Zymeworks by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 37,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zymeworks by 804.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 610,892 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Zymeworks by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Zymeworks by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 973,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 162,353 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

