Insider Buying: Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOSWW – Get Rating) Director George N. Mattson bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 469,940 shares in the company, valued at $460,541.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

XOS Stock Performance

NASDAQ:XOSWW remained flat at $0.07 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,331. Xos, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.48.

